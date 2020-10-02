Recipe book designed for Norfolk’s food bank users is launched

A recipe book called Canny Cooking aimed at the growing numbers of Food Bank users has been published by the Slow Food Aylsham.

A new cookery book packed full of straightforward recipes and aimed at the growing number of food bank users in Norfolk has been launched.

Canny Cooking, the 24-page, fully illustrated handbook which has been published by the Slow Food Aylsham.

Called Canny Cooking, the 24-page, fully illustrated handbook features a host of recipes which can all be made with the contents of a typical food bank parcel.

Compiled by members of Slow Food Aylsham (SFA), which champions the pleasure of food with a commitment to community and the environment, the book is designed to encourage those who receive food parcels to make the most of their rations.

To make sure the recipes are easy to follow and tasty, each one has been tried and tested by at least three SFA members.

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of SFA, said the book had come about after the group was forced to cancel its October Food Festival but still wanted to do something to benefit the community.

Patrick Prekopp, chairman of Slow Food Aylsham which has produced a new cook book featuring easy to make simple recipes.

He said the timing of the book came at a time when food banks were bracing themselves for a surge in demand.

He said: “As winter approaches and the new Covid restrictions threaten to create significant economic hardship especially to those trapped in poverty, food banks are forecast to give out a staggering six emergency food parcels every minute.

“We hope our contribution will go some way to helping all those on tight budgets manage their budgets and encourage them to make best use of their rations.”

Viv Edwards a volunteer at Cromer and District Food Bank.

Following an initial run of 100 copies which were donated to Cromer and District Food Bank in September, the food bank is now planning to distribute an extra 500 copies across all its centres in north Norfolk.

Peter Wenham, chairman of the Cromer Food Bank Trustees, based in Cromer Methodist Church Hall, said: “We are preparing for many more customers once the furlough scheme ends and people lose their jobs.

“We’re delighted with this book and intend distributing it far and wide.

“We have about 400 customers a month, some as far away as Great Yarmouth, and this book will be of great benefit to many of them.”

Copies of Canny Cooking can be purchased for £5 (including P&P) by emailing info@slowfoodaylsham.org.uk, all proceeds from the sale go towards the Trussell Trust.