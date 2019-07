Cannabis plants seized and one arrested in two raids by police

Drugs were seized in raids by police in Castle Acre Road, Swaffham. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

Police seized about 20 cannabis plants during two raids in Swaffham.

Breckland Police's neighbourhood policing team supported by Dereham's safer neighbourhood team carried out two warrants on Tuesday in Castle Acre Road, Swaffham.

One person was arrested.