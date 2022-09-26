Cannabis use linked to death of man found in bath

Cannabis use has been linked to the death of a King's Lynn father - Credit: PA

Cannabis use has been linked to the death of a father who was found unresponsive in his bath.

David Game died in his King's Lynn home on July 6, after his daughters discovered him in the bath and raised the alarm.

Attempts to resuscitate him were made, but the 38-year-old died before he could be taken to hospital.

An inquest into his death heard that Mr Game regularly suffered bouts of vomiting, with suspicions that he had developed cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome - a sickness associated with cannabis use.

Mr Game had attended A&E five times in the space of a year due to his vomiting and investigations were ongoing into what had caused it.

Concluding Mr Game's death was drug-related, assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said it was "more likely than not" that the drug had contributed to his illness.

She said: "His medical cause of death was unascertained but it was more likely than not associated with his history of cannabis use."