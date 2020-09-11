Teenager arrested after police find cannabis in house search
PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 11 September 2020
Archant
Police found a quantity of cannabis following a search of a Norfolk property.
You may also want to watch:
Officers on foot patrol in Downham Market discovered a small quantity of cannabis just after midday on Friday, September 11 after searching an address on Retreat Estate.
A male in his late teens is due to be interviewed by police at a later date in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “PC Funnell and Insp Smith out and about in Downham. Proactive policing - a quantity of cannabis discovered during a search in the town.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.