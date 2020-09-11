Teenager arrested after police find cannabis in house search

Police found a quantity of cannabis following a search of a Norfolk property.

PC Funnell and Insp Smith out and about in Downham. Proactive policing - a quantity of cannabis discovered during a search in the town. #OutAndAbout #RuralLPT #LeadingFromTheFront #PS670 pic.twitter.com/pNroNyf8Kr — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) September 11, 2020

Officers on foot patrol in Downham Market discovered a small quantity of cannabis just after midday on Friday, September 11 after searching an address on Retreat Estate.

A male in his late teens is due to be interviewed by police at a later date in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

