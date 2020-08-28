Cannabis and weapons seized as man, 30, arrested

Police seized cannabis, other drugs and weapons from a Norfolk property following a man’s arrest.

Joint work this morning between #OperationMoonshot and #Team1 Downham Market officers resulted in an arrest of a suspect, where subsequently a quantity of drugs, weapons and other items have been seized. One male has been released pending further enquiries. #Teamwork #PC1122 pic.twitter.com/8UTnVUOb4o — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) August 25, 2020

Officers from Team 1 Downham market and Operation Moonshot found a quantity of cannabis, other drugs and weapons in the Wretton area on Tuesday, August 25, following searches of a property.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 8.45am on suspicion of “being concerned” with the production of a Class B drug, possession of a weapon and fraud by false representation.

A police spokesman said: ”He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

A King’s Lynn Police tweet said: “Joint work between Operation Moonshot and Team1 Downham Market officers resulted in an arrest of a suspect, where subsequently a quantity of drugs, weapons and other items have been seized.”