Cannabis and weapons seized as man, 30, arrested
PUBLISHED: 10:42 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 28 August 2020
Archant
Police seized cannabis, other drugs and weapons from a Norfolk property following a man’s arrest.
Officers from Team 1 Downham market and Operation Moonshot found a quantity of cannabis, other drugs and weapons in the Wretton area on Tuesday, August 25, following searches of a property.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at 8.45am on suspicion of “being concerned” with the production of a Class B drug, possession of a weapon and fraud by false representation.
A police spokesman said: ”He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
A King’s Lynn Police tweet said: “Joint work between Operation Moonshot and Team1 Downham Market officers resulted in an arrest of a suspect, where subsequently a quantity of drugs, weapons and other items have been seized.”
