Woman died of anorexia and overdose of painkillers, inquest hears
28 February, 2019 - 10:44
A 44-year-old Norwich woman died of anorexia and a painkiller overdose, an inquest heard.
Candida Davies was born in Stody, near Holt, and died at home in Norwich on November 8 last year.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told Norfolk Coroner’s Court her body was identified by her husband the same day.
A histopathologist report stated the medical cause of death was an overdose of meptazinol - an opioid used as a painkiller - and anorexia nervosa.
Mrs Davies had recently fractured her left femur, the report continued.
A full inquest into Mrs Davies’ death will be heard at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court on May 30.
