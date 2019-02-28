Search

Woman died of anorexia and overdose of painkillers, inquest hears

28 February, 2019 - 10:44
Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly

A 44-year-old Norwich woman died of anorexia and a painkiller overdose, an inquest heard.

Candida Davies was born in Stody, near Holt, and died at home in Norwich on November 8 last year.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told Norfolk Coroner’s Court her body was identified by her husband the same day.

A histopathologist report stated the medical cause of death was an overdose of meptazinol - an opioid used as a painkiller - and anorexia nervosa.

Mrs Davies had recently fractured her left femur, the report continued.

A full inquest into Mrs Davies’ death will be heard at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court on May 30.

