Norwich night walk in aid of cancer charity cancelled

PUBLISHED: 16:40 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 17 June 2020

The first Shine Night Walk in Norwich has been cancelled due to coronvirus restrictions. Picture: Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK

A Norwich night-time walk that has been due to see hundreds of participants raise thousands for cancer research has been cancelled.

Organisers of Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk said the inaugural event in Norwich, which had been due to take place on Saturday, September 5, will now not take place.

The charity said it had taken the “difficult decision” to withdraw all 14 of its fundraising walking events across the UK this year due to the on-going restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows the charity cancelling its popular Race for Life events due to take place at the Norfolk Showground on September 26-27, and at Houghton Hall in King’s Lynn on September 19.

Shine Night Walk Norwich, which was due to come to the city for the first time, would have seen people taking part in a 10k walk after dark through the streets of Norwich.

Participants who have already signed up will be contacted by the charity and can request a refund or donate their entry fee.

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Norwich, said: “We were delighted to bring Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk to Norwich for the first time. We were looking forward to the whole community uniting behind this special event and to a fun and inspirational parade of light through the city’s streets to raise money for life-saving research.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that it won’t be taking place this year. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.”

The event is one of hundreds of fundraising events large or small that have been either cancelled or postponed leaving charities struggling to cope with a £10bn shortfall caused by soaring demand for their services and lost fundraising income.

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 25pc in the next financial year as a direct result of the pandemic. It had hoped the shine walk events would raise at least £4.89 million.

Around 35,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the East of England. Money raised through Shine Night Walk Norwich would have helped long-term research and pioneering clinical trials, leading to new tests and treatments.

Mr Keely said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“We hope Shine Night Walk will be back for 2021 in Norwich. But the battle against cancer never stops. That’s why we’d love to invite people to consider taking on their own socially distanced Shine walk and help raise funds.”

Shine Light Your Way means people can still raise money for life-saving research by doing a half marathon, full marathon or 10k walk while observing social distancing.

Entry is free and participants are encouraged to share their challenges and activities on their own social media channels using the hashtag #ShineWalkYourWay

• For more information, visit shinewalk.org

