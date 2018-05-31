'This is your year' - Details announced for Race for Life 2020

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

The details for this year's Race for Life Norwich have been revealed, ahead of what is expected to be the biggest event to date.

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

The much-loved event, which raises millions for cancer research each year, will once again be held at the Norwich Showground, and feature two races across the second weekend in May (Saturday 9 and Sunday 10).

Normally the race is only open to female participants, but the charity has announced an end to this restriction and said it would be "open to everyone" in 2020.

Emily Rowling, Cancer Research UK's Event Manager for Norwich, said: "Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace - taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it's a jog or a run.

"We're sending a heart-felt message to anybody who's thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn't got round to it. This is your year.".

Thounsands of competitors take part in the 2018 Norwich Race For Life. Picture: Nick Butcher

To encourage people to get their names down early, the charity is offering 30pc off the entry fee for anyone who signs up before the end of January, by using the code RFLJAN30.

Although billed as a race, Ms Rowling was keen to assure people that it would not be a competitive event.

A variety of 10k, 5k and "pretty muddy" races are open to runners of all ages, and participants are encouraged to run in memory of a loved one who died from cancer.

Last year, more than 5,000 people took part in events over the Norwich Race for Life weekend, raising tens of thousands of pounds for the charity.

Ms Rowling said: "The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement that unites participants in Norwich with people across the East of England and the whole of the UK.

"People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

"Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today."