'It would mean so much' - wife of cancer patient to raise £1,500 for the honeymoon they never had

A Norfolk woman is hoping to raise £1,500 to give her husband, who has advanced prostate cancer, the honeymoon they never had.

Vicky Earl and her Husband Billy Earl. Picture: Vicky Earl Vicky Earl and her Husband Billy Earl. Picture: Vicky Earl

Vicky Earl, 38, is hoping to raise the money to make memories with her husband, Billy Earl, 44, that she can keep forever.

Mr Earl was diagnosed with cancer in January, this led to the removal of his prostate which means he is urine incontinent and has complete erectile dysfunction. He has been signed off from work.

In the next steps of his treatment, Mr Earl start intensive radiotherapy at the end of August.

Mrs Earl said: "We then found out the cancer has spread. He has started hormone treatment that has left him weak and effectively puts him through female menopause.

"The oncologist was very honest and said he isn't sure if he can cure him."

The couple, who have three children, got married 19 years ago after meeting in Toftwood Social Centre when they were just teenagers.

Mrs Earl said: "We only had a couple of nights in Devon at a horrible resort in a damp caravan for our honeymoon.

"We would so love a proper honeymoon before his treatment starts.

"Unfortunately due to his illness he is signed off work and so our finances are not such that we can afford this.

"It would mean so much to us both to make some wonderful memories I can keep forever."

In 11 hours the couple have already had 64 people share their gofundme page and had donations adding up to £550.

One of the donations was an anonymous gift of £250.

Mrs Earl said: "We get sent an e-mail whenever there is a donation, we were so shocked to receive the anonymous donation.

"It makes me well up to know that people would donate their hard earned cash for us to make wonderful memories together. It is incredible.

"People think of prostate cancer being a 'nice cancer' that people only get when they are older.

"We thought that too, so did the doctors, but it can happen when men are younger and we want to encourage people to get checked."

To donate to their appeal visit: https://bit.ly/2JPvy8P