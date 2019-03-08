Organiser returns with new fundraiser following cancellation of festival

An undeterred festival organiser, who had to cancel a much-anticipated charity event earlier this year, is back with another fundraiser.

Mother-of-two Kayleigh Hanlon was left devastated in May after she was forced to abandon the Let It Raise festival due to "insufficient" safety plans.

The event had been scheduled to take place in Fakenham at the end of June but despite the set back she is continuing her plight to raise awareness of the importance of going for a cervical screening, following her own life-changing diagnosis .

This Saturday, September 21, at The Railway Tavern in Dereham, she will be hosting Soundwave - a music event to raise vital funds for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust and It's On The Ball, a testicular cancer charity.

The former Fakenham resident said: "Having the Let It Raise festival cancelled earlier this year, I still wanted to be able to raise money for the charities in some way. Each year I do some sort of event to help raise money for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust and It's On The Ball.

"I messaged the landlord, Paul Sandford, asking if it was possible to hold a charity fundraiser event at the Tavern - something that can be for everyone.

"It's amazing that Paul has agreed to join forces and put together this event with me.

Miss Hanlon, 26, of Woodcock Road, in Norwich, had to have treatment following her own cervical screening in 2017. Since receiving the all clear, she has been focused on helping others affected by cancer.

She added: "We have some amazing acts lined up - live music, bands, solo acts and DJs.

"There will also be stalls, a raffle, food, face-painting and glitter."

Live bands will include headliners Agent Orange, Sons of Mark, Robin Shaw, and Ricky Solo.

- The event will take place from 1pm until late. Entry is free although there will be a suggested donation of £5 towards the chosen charities.

- Miss Hanlon has also created a Facebook page - Cervical Screening (smear test help & questions) - for other women, and their loved ones, to find support and help.