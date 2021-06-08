Cancer charity 'delighted' by £10k national lottery funding

Published: 11:45 AM June 8, 2021

Then-mayor of Dereham Hilary Bushell meeting with members of Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk, in 2018 - Credit: CARING FRIENDS FOR CANCER MID NORFOLK

A Norfolk cancer charity is celebrating after being awarded £10,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work.

Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk, based in Dereham, are using the cash to employ a project manager.

The new employee, Jane Manning, has spent six years working as a centre manager for the Big C cancer charity, and said: “I feel really excited to join Caring Friends, and to make a difference to the lives of the local community, fund-raising, and increasing our services.”

New project manager Jane Manning, who was appointed by the charity following their being awarded national lottery funding. - Credit: Submitted

Jean Wright, Chair of Caring Friends, said: “We’re delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.”

“Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to expand the services we can offer.

You may also want to watch:

“It will also mean that the work done by our volunteers will be undertaken by our new project manager, using the skills she has already acquired, thus freeing the volunteers to work more freely with those who need that contact.

“This is important because it helps everyone concerned with our group to participate more closely with our clients.”

Caring Friends has been running since 2014 and is staffed by 12 volunteers. It was founded by a group of friends after they realised the community was struggling to provide support to local cancer patients, their carers, friends and families.

Following the last easing of lockdown, the group will again be starting to run coffee mornings in Romany Rye on Friday mornings, as well as bingo sessions, to allow people to get together again.

The group provides several free services such as telephone befriending, offering transport to hospital appointments, and therapies such as massage. They can also offer other kinds of help, and encourage people to simply ask for it.

Volunteer Margaret Barrett said: “I enjoy volunteering with Caring Friends for Cancer as I know how much our various services are needed.

“Telephone calls are not the same as being able to see a real person. Once we can get together again it will be so good to see all the smiles.”

Those wishing to contact the charity can visit www.caringfriends.org.uk, email caringfriends@icloud.com or call 01362 638 302