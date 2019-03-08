Canaryball Rally teams to recreate Norwich City's UEFA Cup run across Europe

The Canaryball Rally, which takes place on October 9 to 13, starts at the Nest in Norwich and finishes at Milan in Italy. Photo: Canaryball Rally Archant

The journey of Norwich City's famous 1993/94 UEFA Cup run across Europe will be recreated by 18 teams taking part in a car rally later this year.

The Canaryball Rally, which takes place on October 9 to 13, starts at the Nest in Norwich and finishes at Milan in Italy, with drivers passing through Arnhem in Holland and Munich in Germany along the way.

The Canaryball Rally, which takes place on October 9 to 13, starts at the Nest in Norwich and finishes at Milan in Italy, with drivers passing through Arnhem in Holland and Munich in Germany along the way.

Money raised from the event will go towards the Community Sports Foundation and its ongoing campaign to improve its new sports hub, called the Nest, near Norwich Airport.

The teams joining Credo Asset Finance for the event met on Wednesday to discuss fundraising ideas.

Jacob Bowles, Norwich City's current 'fan of the season', who along with his family announced on the evening they had already raised more than their £5,000 target

To get involved withe the rally contact Fran Brown at Fran@credoassetfinance.com.