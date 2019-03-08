Search

Pub unveils sign featuring Norwich City and King's Lynn Town players

PUBLISHED: 06:30 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:47 05 November 2019

The Canary and Linnet pub, off the A47 in Little Fransham, has a new sign depicting Norwich City and King's Lynn Town players. Picture: Archant

Archant

It lies exactly halfway between the homes of Norfolk's two biggest football teams.

And now the Canary and Linnet in Little Fransham has paid homage to Norwich City and King's Lynn Town by installing a traditional sign featuring their players going shoulder to shoulder.

The pub, whose title combines the nicknames of each team, was once fronted by an image of rival players battling it out on the pitch.

But, following a change of hands years ago, the original sign was removed and replaced with a simple black board displaying the pub's name.

Keen to ensure the Canary and Linnet's sign lived up to its name, leaseholders Mark and Marcia Noble made it their mission to oversee a redesign which attracts punters and football fans alike.

"We wanted to go back to the football sign because of the location," said Mrs Noble, who took over alongside her husband back in April.

"Because of the link to both clubs, we thought it could make a nice stop-off point for any coaches going to and from football matches. We're halfway between Dereham and Swaffham as well, so people can stop during that journey too."

The couple enlisted the help of a Norwich-based designer, whose eye-catching end product features a Norwich City player in classic yellow and green holding off a challenge from a Linnets opponent.

Despite bearing a striking resemblance to City frontman Teemu Pukki, Mr and Mrs Noble say the Norwich player on the sign is merely a mock-up and is not based on any current or former Canaries.

Having been officially unveiled and installed, the creation is helping to attract a new crowd of pubgoers, many of whom are keen to learn more about the pub's name and history.

"A lot of people seem to know the pub but don't know where its name comes from," added Mr Noble.

"Because we're right on the A47, a lot of people have driven past and actually turned around to come back because the sign has caught their eye.

"Since the sign went up we've had people come in who have not been in for a very long time. A lot of people didn't realise we were still open so it has really helped us."

