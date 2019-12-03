Search

Advanced search

All you need to know about Norwich City's Amazon Prime debut

PUBLISHED: 16:01 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 03 December 2019

An Amazon advert for Norwich City's games to be shown on their Prime Video streaming service in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: David Hannant.

An Amazon advert for Norwich City's games to be shown on their Prime Video streaming service in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: David Hannant.

Archant

Norwich City's Premier League clash with Southampton on Wednesday, December 4, is set to be a historic occasion as the Canaries make their Amazon Prime Video debut.

The retail giant's streaming service will broadcast a full round of top-flight matches - the first time that any televised games in the competition will not be seen on a TV channel.

For the next three seasons, Amazon has the right to show 20 Premier League games in each campaign, which is seen as a sign that the firm is dipping its toes in the water to see if it is worth stumping up for a more substantial slice of the pie in the next bidding process.

The match away at Southampton will be shown exclusively on Prime Video as well as the Canaries' trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, meaning that Amazon will not broadcast from Carrow Road this season.

Fans who can't get hold of much sought-after away tickets will be able to visit a number of pubs around the city who are planning to show the game.

You may also want to watch:

This includes the Murderers on Timber Hill, the Woolpack Inn on Golden Ball street, the Shoe Makers on Sandy Lane, the Compleat Angler on Prince of Wales Road and Riley's bar on Magdalen Street, among others.

For those who would prefer to stay at home, current Prime subscribers will be able to stream the match at no extra cost.

Amazon's streaming service costs £7.99 per month, but does offer a 30-day free trial.

This means that you can sign up, be able to use the service for the next 30 days - which includes both of Norwich City's live matches on December 4 and December 26 - and cancel, meaning that you don't pay a penny.

If you do not cancel within the trial period, however, then you will be charged the monthly rate from that point forward until you do end your subscription.

Customers will be able to stream the matches on a wide range of internet-connected devices, including mobile phones, tablets, computers, consoles, streaming boxes and many smart TVs.

As with any form of online streaming, there will be more of a delay than usual from events happening in real time to being shown on our screens, so it might be best to avoid social media while the match is on, just in case.

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who died in crash near Norfolk Showground named

Two people died in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

TEAM NEWS: Tettey a doubt, Hanley fitness update and Saints’ selection dilemmas for City chief

Grant Hanley has been sidelined since the Chelsea defeat in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich to Newquay flights scrapped

Loganair is stopping their flight from Norwich to Newquay. Pic: Archant

Couple ‘could have been killed’ after car tyres blow out on A11

Carl Sturgess and Caron Pain were in a their Land Rover when they hit a pothole on the A11. Picture: Caron Pain

Tesco Express store planned for former pub site

Tesco have lodged plans for new signage for a Tesco Express at the One Stop Hollingsworth Road mini-market store in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists