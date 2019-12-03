All you need to know about Norwich City's Amazon Prime debut

An Amazon advert for Norwich City's games to be shown on their Prime Video streaming service in Ber Street, Norwich.

Norwich City's Premier League clash with Southampton on Wednesday, December 4, is set to be a historic occasion as the Canaries make their Amazon Prime Video debut.

#SOUNOR



You can watch our next @premierleague fixture for FREE by signing-up for a Amazon Prime Video trial! ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 3, 2019

The retail giant's streaming service will broadcast a full round of top-flight matches - the first time that any televised games in the competition will not be seen on a TV channel.

For the next three seasons, Amazon has the right to show 20 Premier League games in each campaign, which is seen as a sign that the firm is dipping its toes in the water to see if it is worth stumping up for a more substantial slice of the pie in the next bidding process.

The match away at Southampton will be shown exclusively on Prime Video as well as the Canaries' trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, meaning that Amazon will not broadcast from Carrow Road this season.

Fans who can't get hold of much sought-after away tickets will be able to visit a number of pubs around the city who are planning to show the game.

This includes the Murderers on Timber Hill, the Woolpack Inn on Golden Ball street, the Shoe Makers on Sandy Lane, the Compleat Angler on Prince of Wales Road and Riley's bar on Magdalen Street, among others.

For those who would prefer to stay at home, current Prime subscribers will be able to stream the match at no extra cost.

Amazon's streaming service costs £7.99 per month, but does offer a 30-day free trial.

This means that you can sign up, be able to use the service for the next 30 days - which includes both of Norwich City's live matches on December 4 and December 26 - and cancel, meaning that you don't pay a penny.

If you do not cancel within the trial period, however, then you will be charged the monthly rate from that point forward until you do end your subscription.

Customers will be able to stream the matches on a wide range of internet-connected devices, including mobile phones, tablets, computers, consoles, streaming boxes and many smart TVs.

As with any form of online streaming, there will be more of a delay than usual from events happening in real time to being shown on our screens, so it might be best to avoid social media while the match is on, just in case.