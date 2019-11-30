Free sanitary products for female fans at Carrow Road

Norwich City FC has partnered with Anglian Chemicals to provide free sanitary products to match-going fans at Carrow Road.

The club has joined the On the Ball initiative - started in 2018 by Celtic fans Orlaith Duffy, Erin Slaven and Mikaela McKinley - which aims to highlight the issue of period poverty.

Starting with the Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, December 1, fans will be able to use sanitary products provided by the club in every female toilet at the stadium.

City's Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: "More than 25pc of Premier League fans are women so On the Ball is a campaign that the Canaries Trust have always strongly supported, and we want to thank Norwich City for the enthusiasm with which they have embraced our suggestion of the provision of free sanitary products.

"This may have been a taboo subject in a male-dominated game, but no longer."