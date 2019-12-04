Video

Arsenal players hit back at claims they ignored mascot at Norwich City match

Arsenal players have denied ignoring a young mascot dressed in the club's kit on the day of their Premier League match against Norwich City.

The cameras sometimes only show one side of the story. It's always great to meet our Junior Gunners mascot in the dressing room before every match. We hope Billy had a great day at Norwich on Sunday and it was a pleasure to meet him. pic.twitter.com/qBBRZz1g8e — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) December 3, 2019

A video - captured by the Canaries' media team and uploaded to the live story on their Instagram account - showed a youngster in the tunnel at Carrow Road waiting as stars such as Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang filed past after getting off the team bus without a second glance.

As the footage went viral on social media, people criticised the Gunners players for failing to acknowledge the young fan ahead of the match on Sunday, December 1.

But defender Calum Chambers hit back, saying that although they hadn't greeted the young boy at that time, they had later invited him into their dressing room to meet the players and staff.

The England international tweeted four photos showing the mascot - known only as Billy - posing in the dressing room with his heroes.

He tweeted: "The cameras sometimes only show one side of the story. It's always great to meet our Junior Gunners mascot in the dressing room before every match. We hope Billy had a great day at Norwich on Sunday and it was a pleasure to meet him."

Aubameyang replied to his team mate's post stating that he too was going to respond, but Chambers was "quicker than me so I'll go back to sleep".

The Gabonese forward scored twice for the Gunners as they came from behind twice to rescue a draw against Norwich City.

The match was overshadowed by VAR controversy, with Canaries manager Daniel Farke claiming that his side got another raw deal from the much-maligned system.

Norwich City are next in action away at Southampton on Wednesday, December 4, kick-off at 7:30pm.

The match will be the club's first ever to be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service.