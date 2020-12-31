Search

Advanced search

Norwich fans may turn backs in 22nd minute of Crystal Palace match in VAR protest

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 31 December 2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Paul Chesterton

Calls are growing for Norwich City supporters to stage a protest over the use of VAR, after Teemu Pukki's 'goal' against Tottenham was controversially disallowed for offside.

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky SportsThe hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

The Finn put the ball in the back of the Spurs net during Saturday's clash at Carrow Road, only for the video assistant referee to rule it out - by mere millimetres.

Supporters and pundits were united in their condemnation of the decision - the latest in a string of VAR controversies around offside rulings.

Fan groups Along Came Norwich and Barclay End Norwich were among those to express their dissatisfaction at the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

A banner was unfurled saying "VAR clearly and obviously not working. Decision: Put it in the bin".

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores but the Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores but the "goal" is disallowed for offside by Video Assistant Referee Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Along Came Norwich said they would support a call for co-ordinated protests from clubs against the use of VAR, while Barclay End Norwich tweeted: "Stop ruining live football."

In a letter to the national Football Supporters Association, Canaries' Trust chairman Robin Sainty said fans had to be united to "get rid of this nonsense."

You may also want to watch:

While supporters are working towards a future co-ordinated demonstration, they have decided not to stage an official protest during the New Year's Day's Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off by the VAR officials for offside. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTeemu Pukki put the ball in the back of the net, but it was chalked off by the VAR officials for offside. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But there may yet be an unofficial demonstration.

Mr Sainty said: "We've talked to the groups and the feeling was that it was too short notice to get something official organised for Palace. We all want to work together to make a big an impact as possible."

But there have been suggestions supporters could turn their backs in the 22nd minute - in recognition of Pukki's shirt number.

Mr Sainty said: "My view is that feelings are running high at the moment and I think we could see a bit of a spontaneous protest at the Palace match, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

"I certainly wouldn't be against people doing something, to send a bit of a message ahead of the more co-ordinated protests which could come later on."

We asked the Premier League questions about the decision, but they have not given on-the-record answers.

On its website, they say VAR use in offside decisions is "a factual call based on evidence from fully calibrated offside lines".

MORE: After Teemu Pukki's 'goal' was ruled offside, is it time to scrap VAR?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: Roberts to end loan early and join Championship club

Patrick Roberts will reportedly leave Norwich early and join Middlesbrough on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Navy officer caught driving after drinking ‘absolutely huge’ amount

Steven Hawthorne leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Where you can take part in New Year’s Day parkruns in Norfolk

Thetford parkrun will take place on New Year's Day starting at 9am. Photo: Melanie Sturman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists