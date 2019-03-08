Search

'Feels like the biggest day ever' - Norwich fans across the world celebrate win to remember

PUBLISHED: 13:02 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 16 September 2019

New York Canaries at The Football Factory at Legends in New York to celebrate Norwich's epic win over Man City. PIC: New York Canaries Twitter.

New York Canaries at The Football Factory at Legends in New York to celebrate Norwich's epic win over Man City. PIC: New York Canaries Twitter.

Norwich City fans all around the world have come together to herald the Canaries amazing win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at the weekend.

New York Canaries at The Football Factory at Legends in New York to celebrate Norwich's epic win over Man City. PIC: New York Canaries Twitter.New York Canaries at The Football Factory at Legends in New York to celebrate Norwich's epic win over Man City. PIC: New York Canaries Twitter.

The 3-2 victory over Pep Guardiola's £406m team of superstars is one of the club's greatest ever victories and has brought back memories of the club's historic win over Bayern Munich in the 1993 Uefa Cup.

And Canary fans across the globe have been adding their congratulations to this sweetest of victories which has shot Daniel Farke's men up to 12th in the table.

At Walters Sports Bar in Washington were some DC Canaries, the official supporters group for Norwich fans based in Washington, who tweeted: "Some DC Canaries enjoying a stonkingly good game at our home from home, @waltersbardc. Thanks for taking care of us guys! What a day! What a team! All the feels! #OTBC #ncfc".

Meanwhile, in the big apple, New York Canaries came together to celebrate the win at The Football Factory at Legends, a major soccer bar in the city.

They tweeted: "SQUEEEEEEEEEEEE."

Canaries Japan, a Norwich supporters group in Japan, tweeted: "where are you? @NoelGallagher" in response to the former Oasis star's swipe at Norwich made when suggested the team would get relegated when he played at Sunday Sessions at Earlham Park on May 26 this year.

UAE (United Arab Emirates) Canaries, posted their reaction to what was an unforgettable night following the drama at Carrow Road, on Facebook, posting: "Just mellowing in an amazing performance from the lads. Totally deserved. You played your hearts out and did it. I think all of Norfolk and our growing fans across the globe are thrilled that we dont park the bus and now have 6 points from 5 games against probably the most difficult start imagined. Go build on it lads and make yourselves legends. OTBC."

In Finland, home of one of Saturday's goalscoring heroes, Teemu Pukki, @finnishcanries tweeted: "FYEEELLLOOOWWSSS!!!! AMAZING!!".

Berlin Canaries, a German supporters group, founded in 2018 by expat Norwich City supporters now living in Berlin, twreeted: "Feels like the biggest day ever in my years supporting #NCFC. So proud, so happy, so confused. I had set myself for us to lose and now this. Absolutely Stunned. I love this team, I love @NorwichCityFC , I love all of our fans. #ncfc #otbc #coyy #mcfc #epl #NORMCI".

