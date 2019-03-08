Canaries' fan injures his foot celebrating City's win over champions

A Norwich City fan is smiling through the pain today after he tore ligaments in his foot while celebrating the Canaries' epic win over Manchester City at the weekend.

Daniel Farke's Norwich side sent fans at Carrow Road and across the county into raptures following Saturday's magnificent 3-2 win over the reigning Premier League champions.

Nick Davis, 25, was one of those watching those glorious scenes unfold but is today paying the price after his overexuberant celebrations.

Mr Davis, a farmer, had stopped off at the Crown pub in Reepham after finishing work on Saturday.

Mr Davis, who lives at Foxley, near Reepham, said his injury happened after he wildly celebrated Teemu Pukki's match-winning goal.

He said: "When the third went in I jumped off my seat not realising I was sat under a low ceiling and I smashed my head against the ceiling.

"I came back down, knocked three pints off the table and bend my foot back."

Mr Davis, who was wearing steel toe caps, said his toes were crushed in the melee but he bravely stayed to watch Norwich seal the memorable victory.

He said: "I stayed to watch the rest of the game and then hobbled to my car."

After getting home Mr Davis took his boot off but has not been able to walk on his foot since due to the pain.

He stayed at home Saturday evening but was taken to hospital on Sunday (September 15) by his father.

Following a trip to A&E doctors have diagnosed torn ligaments in a badly bruised foot.

Mr Davis, who is currently on crutches, has been told he cannot work for at least a week.

But despite the excruciating pain the life-long Norwich City fan said it has all been worth it.

He said: "The pain was well worth it. I would take the pain again to see that."

The victory which has lifted Norwich to 12th in the Premier League table sparked wild celebrations at Carrow Road and at pubs and bars throughout Norwich and Norfolk.

Nigel Elwood, 58, from Stoke Holy Cross, said: "That's got to be the best win for us in the Premier League. To win like that was tremendous, especially with the injuries we had. Everyone was stunned, happy, delirious…I still haven't stopped smiling."