Hundreds of thousands visited Sandringham after death of Queen

Visitors view the flowers and tributes left for the Queen at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hundreds of thousands have visited Sandringham to lay flowers or view tributes left for the Queen at her much-loved Norfolk home.

Mourners began flocking to Norwich Gates after Her Majesty's death was announced on Thursday, September 8.

Since then a colourful carpet has filled the gateway and now extends more than 100m along the road to the side of the entrance.

The scene outside the Norwich Gates at Sandringham, where flowers and tributes have been left to the late Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk police said: "The estate has seen record numbers of visitors, with more than 60,000 people believed to have visited the estate this weekend to pay their respects and lay floral tributes.

"Traffic management measures were put in place on the evening of the Queen’s death in anticipation of a high number of well-wishers wanting to visit the area."

A one-way system has been put in place between the estate and the main A149 road between King's Lynn and Dersingham, while some roads have been closed around Sandringham and nearby West Newton.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales pause to look at the tributes left to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside the Norwich Gates at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Those travelling to view the tributes include the Prince and Princess of Wales, who spent more than an hour at the gates last Thursday.

Afterwards, William and Kate spoke to the large crowd of well-wishers who had gathered after news they would be coming to Norfolk broke.

Sandringham Estate said it expected to begin removing flowers in the days after Monday's funeral and then periodically afterwards. But it has not yet given a specific day when the operation will begin.

Thousands of tributes fill the gateway at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"Labels and cards will be separated from flowers and stored for members of the Royal Family to read," it said.

"Once floral tributes are removed, they will be taken for processing to remove any remaining packaging, cards and labels and to separate plant material for composting.

"This organic composted material will be used within the Royal Gardens on shrubberies and landscaping projects across the Royal Parkland."

Simon Megicks, Norfolk's deputy chief constable, said: "Sandringham has been in the national and international spotlight, with the Prince and Princess of Wales visiting last Thursday to view the floral tributes and to speak with members of the public.

“Thousands of people have visited the area and flowers completely cover the ground outside the iconic Norwich Gates and spread along the grass verge."















