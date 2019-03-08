Quiz

Can you pronounce the unusual Norfolk name of this man's house?

A man who has given his house an unusual name was inspired by the county's famous dialect. Photo: Mich Andrews Archant

A man who gave his house an unusual and - to some - unpronounceable name has said he was inspired by his love of the Norfolk accent.

Mich Andrews, with his partner Martina Boyce. Photo: Mich Andrews Mich Andrews, with his partner Martina Boyce. Photo: Mich Andrews

Mich Andrews, from Costessey, christened his house 'Owyergettinarn' in a nod to the unique quirks of the county's famous dialect when he moved in to the Oval Avenue property four years ago.

And Mr Andrews' creativity has now been praised after he posted a photo of the name - a Norfolk rendering of the phrase 'how are you getting on?' - to Facebook asking for help with coming up with a second one ahead of his move to a new home with his partner.

Mr Andrews said: "I'm born and bred in Norwich and love the Norfolk accent and always said if I had a house I was going to do it as one word to see if people could guess it.

"I was at the Norfolk Show about three years ago and I was talking to a stone mason and said 'I want you to do me a house name'.

He said people often mistake the phrase for a Welsh word. Photo: Mich Andrews He said people often mistake the phrase for a Welsh word. Photo: Mich Andrews

"I wrote it down and he looked and looked at it and then burst out laughing.

"He said he was not only going to make me one but make two and put one in his workshop."

The 57-year-old, who works as a funeral director, added: "Everybody assumes its Welsh.

Mich Andrews, from Costessey, is moving to Gorleston after living in his home for four years. Photo: Mich Andrews Mich Andrews, from Costessey, is moving to Gorleston after living in his home for four years. Photo: Mich Andrews

"So many people comment on it. My neighbour is thinking of calling hers 'I'm alright boy' so we match."

But after finding love with fellow funeral director Martina Boyce, 41, Mr Andrews, a father-of-three grown-up children, is set to make the move to Gorleston to live with his partner and her two daughters.

"I've had my house up for sale for a couple of months now," he said.

"The lady buying my house thinks it's brilliant and she wants me to leave it.

"So I thought I would and I now have to think of a new one."

Mr Andrews shared a snap of his house name on social media and asked "the good people of Norfolk" to help him decide on a new name.

But despite most commenters preferring the name 'Loadarolsquit' (load of old squit) he said he was planning to go with the similar 'Lessayorsquit' (less of your squit) as his "long-suffering partner" Ms Boyce prefers it.

