Can you name the Norwich City players on Florida roller-coaster?
PUBLISHED: 11:09 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 November 2018
Busch Gardens
Any fan will tell you that supporting Norwich City is a roller coaster ride.
Now the players have got a literal taste of their metaphorical medicine, enjoying a white-knuckle ride in the Florida sunshine.
Players including Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Emi Buendia experienced the ups and downs at Busch Gardens theme park during the Canaries’ recent sunshine break in Tampa.
That included the high speeds and spins of the Montu and Cheetah Hunt rides – and the daunting 335ft freestanding drop tower Falcon’s Fury.
The Canaries were in Florida as part of a commercial partnership with the club’s official destination partner Visit Tampa Bay and trained at the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, where they were joined by Canaries legend at Tampa resident Kevin Keelan during a session open to the public.
On Saturday the roller-coaster ride of the football season takes Daniel Farke’s table-topping team to Swansea City.
