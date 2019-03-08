Video

Can you move this nine ton vault from an old bank? If so, it's yours!

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone.

It was sold on eBay for a pound and was almost used in an escape room, but it just would not budge.



Louise Haddock, who bought the old NatWest Bank in North Walsham, has been trying to get rid of the large safe inside it since acquiring the property at the start of September.

Mrs Haddock, who lives in the town, thought that it would be simple to remove the vault, but after three attempts at moving it nobody can crack the magical code to get it out.

She said: "First we rang the number on the safe and they wanted £10,000 to remove it. Then we sold it on eBay for a pound, it is no use to me and I just want it gone.

"The person came and managed to get the door off but they texted me a few days later saying he couldn't do it anymore.



"Somebody else wanted to use it as an escape room but after coming to see it they told me they couldn't finish the job.

"I am determined, I know we will get it out, I just need somebody who is willing to do whatever it takes to remove it."

The bank, which closed its doors in June 2018, will be the new base of Mrs Haddock's business, Support Me At Home.



The business is a registered homecare service company operating in north Norfolk that works with individuals, their families and alongside charities, local government and other organisations, to provide care and support.

Mrs Haddock said: "We grew out of our rented base and were looking to go somewhere a little bit bigger.

"We hope to create a support network right in the heart of the community for people to use.

"If somebody can remove the safe, they can have it or it's spare metal."



The room where the safe currently stands will be turned into a kitchen and bathroom for the Support Me At Home team.

Once the safe is removed, the Support Me At Home team plan to open their doors within a month.

Can you help Louise remove the safe? Call her on 07771998795.