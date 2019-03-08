Search

Advanced search

Video

Can you move this nine ton vault from an old bank? If so, it's yours!

PUBLISHED: 16:42 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 24 September 2019

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

It was sold on eBay for a pound and was almost used in an escape room, but it just would not budge.

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Louise Haddock, who bought the old NatWest Bank in North Walsham, has been trying to get rid of the large safe inside it since acquiring the property at the start of September.

Mrs Haddock, who lives in the town, thought that it would be simple to remove the vault, but after three attempts at moving it nobody can crack the magical code to get it out.

She said: "First we rang the number on the safe and they wanted £10,000 to remove it. Then we sold it on eBay for a pound, it is no use to me and I just want it gone.

"The person came and managed to get the door off but they texted me a few days later saying he couldn't do it anymore.

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"Somebody else wanted to use it as an escape room but after coming to see it they told me they couldn't finish the job.

"I am determined, I know we will get it out, I just need somebody who is willing to do whatever it takes to remove it."

You may also want to watch:

The bank, which closed its doors in June 2018, will be the new base of Mrs Haddock's business, Support Me At Home.

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The business is a registered homecare service company operating in north Norfolk that works with individuals, their families and alongside charities, local government and other organisations, to provide care and support.

Mrs Haddock said: "We grew out of our rented base and were looking to go somewhere a little bit bigger.

"We hope to create a support network right in the heart of the community for people to use.

"If somebody can remove the safe, they can have it or it's spare metal."

Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Louise Haddock is looking for someone who will take away a bank safe which was left behind after she bought an old bank building in North Walsham. Louise's new business Support Me At Home, is based at the address but she can't develop the building further until the safe has gone. Pictured are Louise Haddock (black top) and Makala Page, office manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The room where the safe currently stands will be turned into a kitchen and bathroom for the Support Me At Home team.

Once the safe is removed, the Support Me At Home team plan to open their doors within a month.

Can you help Louise remove the safe? Call her on 07771998795.

Most Read

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was powerful enough to wipe out Norwich’ - Britain’s nuclear weapons hidden in village

Former atomic weapons factory which is now Gorse Industrial Estate at Barnham. Owner Keith Eldred. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Gritter drivers could go on strike if on-call pay conditions do not improve

EADT NEWS A gritter on the snow covered A11 at Barton Mills. PICS MICHAEL HALL ES 4 03 05

Virgin Money axes 50 jobs as Norfolk site set to close

Discovery House in Norwich is set to close, making 50 people redundant. Picture: Archant

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists