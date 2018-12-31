Search

Chance to share your memories of park in its anniversary year

31 December, 2018 - 12:28
Artist's impression of North Lodge Park, Cromer after the £190,000 revamp. Picture: Friends of North Lodge Park

Archant

Cromer’s North Lodge Park will celebrate its 90th birthday in 2019 – and help is needed to put together its history.

It opened on May 18, 1929 and the Friends of North Lodge Park will mark its 90th birthday on Saturday, May 18, 2019 during this year’s Gardening Festival.

The park is also set to get a £190,000 revamp in the New Year linking the neglected, disconnected upper lawn via a new bridge with the main part of the park.

Friends secretary Barry Meadows said: “We want to make the most of the park this year. Plans are proceeding for the new ‘playful connection’ bridge to bring the park together with much-needed improved access and play opportunities – a new lease of life for our new nonagenarian.

“We’re even beginning to think about the park’s 100th birthday.

“We hope to put together as complete a history as possible, with help from everyone with their memories of happy days in the park.”

Mr Meadows added; “It took a while to establish the park’s opening date – there was no opening ceremony ¬– and we’re discovering things, but need as much help as possible, particularly old photographs.”

The park opened to the public six months after the estate had been bought at auction for £5,500 by Cromer Urban District Council.

The Friends are considering wearing suitable late 1920s attire including flapper dresses and cloche hats to mark the anniversary.

Mr Meadows said researching the park’s history had revealed many tales,

He added: “Older local people may, for example, recall the Model Village (1961 to 1974) but there was also a working hovercraft (child-sized?) in 1968, and a hugely ambitious late 1950s plan for a 5,000 sq ft ‘Floral Hall’ on the old tennis courts.”

A series of booklets on park history is planned, including as many local memories and photos of happy days in the park as can be found, with the first booklet to coincide with May’s celebrations.

The group is also considering issuing monthly news snippets to encourage community involvement.

If you have any photos or memories of North Lodge Park, contact Barry Meadows by emailing friends@northlodgepark.org.uk

