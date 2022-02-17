News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you help Norfolk football club to £10,000?

Staff Reporter

Published: 11:22 AM February 17, 2022
Football.

Can you help Wroxham FC win £10,000? - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

Norfolk non-league football club Wroxham FC are bidding for one of ten £10,000 bursaries to help improve their clubhouse.

Wroxham FC have submitted a bid to make their clubhouse a more welcoming, safer and flexible space for the local community as a whole.

Buildbase, sponsors of the FA Vase in which Wroxham FC compete and were Wembley finalists back in 2010, are running a competition in which the club with the most votes will be guaranteed a ‘golden winning ticket’ for one of the £10k awards. Judges from Buildbase and the FA will select the remaining nine winners.

Clubs have been encouraged to get fans to support their application through the Buildbase website and their social media. 

Voting closes on Friday, February 18th. All the winners will be informed in February and will have nine months to complete their project.

Vote at https://landing.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support

