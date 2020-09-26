Can you help find Rascal the missing Australian cat?

Rascal, the Australian cat, who has been missing in Eaton for four weeks. Picture: Riarn Gill Riarn Gill

A couple has launched an emotional appeal to be united with their globe-trotting cat, who has been missing near Norwich for almost a month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Riarn Gill and Kevin Griffin spent $4,000AUD - around £2,2000 - having their beloved pet cat Rascal shipped to England from Melbourne, Australia, ahead of their own plans to relocate to London from Down Under.

The mischievous moggy arrived in England on August 25, where she has been staying with Miss Gill’s brother Rajan, who lives on Amderley Drive in Eaton.

However, on September 1, four-year-old Rascal lived up to her name by escaping from his home and almost a month later is yet to return.

Now, Miss Gill, 27 and Mr Griffin, 32, have made an emotional appeal for help tracking her down - after covering 25km a day pounding the streets trying to find her.

Miss Gill said: “With Covid and everything that is going on it was pretty difficult to arrange for her to get her over but we would never have relocated without her.

You may also want to watch:

“She’s a very friendly puss who is rascal by name and rascal by nature. Most cats tend to outgrow their kitten tendencies but she hasn’t really.

“She loves attention and would warm to anyone that is giving her food so we’re still hopefully that she is about.”

Mr Griffin said the pair thought they had lucked out when a similar cat was found in the area - only for it not to be Rascal.

She said: “We really thought we had found her but it turned out to be a bit of an ordeal. It looked a lot like her but we wanted to have her microchip read, just to be certain.

“The numbers at the start and the end were exactly the same, but it wasn’t her. What are the chances?”

Miss Griffin added: “We know her temperament well, but we don’t know how the move will have affected her and obviously she is the other side of the world now.”

Rascal is tabby with a white mark on the front of her neck and a black outline around the nose.

Anybody who thinks they have seen her should call 07311 797925.