Can you re-unite George with his lost friend Kangaroo?

PUBLISHED: 10:08 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:18 26 November 2018

George Fawkes with his cuddly kangaroo Picture: Gilda Fawkes

George Fawkes with his cuddly kangaroo Picture: Gilda Fawkes

Archant

A 10 year-old-boy is appealing for the return of his much-loved companion.

George with Kangaroo at King's Lynn station Picture: Gilda Fawkes

George Fawkes from West Bilney, near King’s Lynn has a rare genetic disorder.

His best friend is a cuddly kangaroo, who went everywhere with him until he lost him two weeks ago.

His mum Gilda said he took it out of her bag before they got off a train on their way to a hospital appointment in Bristol on November 16.

The pair changed trains after getting off at Bath Spa, in Somerset, so look at the Christmas lights.

George Fawkes recovering from an operttation, with Kangaroo at his side Picture: Gilda Fawkes

George’s mum Gilda said: “George’s genetic condition means he doesn’t have very many friends, he finds it hard to make friends.

“We’re very careful looking after Kangaroo because we take him on all these hospital trips but it was a long journey and I was so tired I nodded off and had a sneaky 40 winks and George took him out of my bag.” Mother-of-four and full-time carer Mrs Fawkes, 50, has reported the loss to Great Western Railway, which operates trains between London Paddington and the Westcountry. She said George has had Kangaroo since he was born in Australia.

“He’s asked every day where are you Kangaroo. We haven’t had any news it’s been found yet,” she said. “It’s got a school tag with his name sewn into the back of Kangaroo.”

George is one of just 50 children worldwide who have floating harbor syndrome.

It is a rare form of drawfism, with learning delay and other special needs. George has a developmental age of six or seven.

The family travels to hospitals in Britain and Australia for treatment.

George’s cuddly toy has crossed continents with him and his mother always places it at his bedside him so it is there when he wakes up after an operation.

Surgery he was due to undergo on November 16 has been postponed because he was so distraught at losing his friend.

Mrs Fawkes has contacted the lost property office at Bristol Temple Meads station, which receives thousands of items a day,

Anyone with news of Kangaroo should e-mail gilda.fawkes@talk21.com.

