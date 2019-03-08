Search

'Armageddon maybe?': Can you hear that strange humming noise on the east coast?

PUBLISHED: 11:26 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 12 October 2019

Residents are being haunted by a mysterious humming noise on the east coast of East Anglia. Picture SIphotography.

This content is subject to copyright.

Residents who are haunted by a mysterious humming noise on the east coast have spoken out on how they constantly hear and feel the dull vibration.

Brad Pruden, (pictured) who is also from Lowestoft, believes the constant sound could be paranormal. Picture: ContributedBrad Pruden, (pictured) who is also from Lowestoft, believes the constant sound could be paranormal. Picture: Contributed

While their cases vary, all agree it is a continuous hum, which can sometimes be felt and it is "incredibly annoying".

Nigel George, who lives in Pakefield, said: "It sounds like a low-pitched drone. It kind of fades and comes back sometimes. It's more like the air vibrating rather than a sound."

The 54-year-old took to social media to see if anyone else had experienced it, with dozens of people coming forward.

Theories as to the source of the noise ranged from a ship's engines to turbines or factory noise.

He said: "From the comments on my thread either boat engines on the docks or machinery on an industrial estate.

"It is not the wind turbines as I know the people that run cabling company Living Stone, and it's not aeroplanes either"

"I used to sleep well but not so much now. I tried earplugs makes no difference."

Jess, from Lowestoft, has been researching the cause of the sound.

She agreed it is a "faint dull hum" which has "absolutely no pattern to it" and she believes the sound has a scientific explanation.

"Research shows that the earth is constantly vibrating. Of course the sound of this vibration is much below the limits of our hearing but maybe a recent shift in frequency could be a cause for more and more people reporting the hum.

"But then again, it could definitely be a much more simple and boring cause such as wind turbines, factory noise or boats. I actually find it quite interesting, and extremely annoying at the same time."

Whereas Brad Pruden, who is also from Lowestoft, believes the sound could be paranormal.

"Call me nuts but my prediction is something happening to this world people are keeping hush-hush about to stop world panic.

"The sound sounds more like an aeroplane in the sky in one place and not moving or passing by. It's not deafening, it is just annoying,

"I'm always a believer of stranger things that no one can put their fingers on - whether it's artificial weather manipulation or UFOs.

"But I promise you, there's something going on they do not want us to create a panic over, armageddon maybe?"

