Gallery

Can you give Cecil the 'rocket dog' a new home?

The RSPCA West Norfolk has issued an urgent appeal to rehome a Cecil, a two-year-old Lurcher. Picture: RSPCA. Archant

The RSPCA West Norfolk has issued an urgent appeal to rehome a loving, affectionate and playful dog who needs a quiet location.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cecil, a two-year-old Lurcher, came to the RSPCA via the dog warden services more than seven months ago.

Staff at the rescue centre said although they have very little history on him, given the right owners and suitable environment he would thrive as a beloved pet.

Manager Penny Jackson-Smith said: "He is a loving, affectionate, playful boy however he does have a few behaviour issues.

You may also want to watch:

"[But] with special owners and a suitable environment, these issues can be resolved."

Cecil is currently struggling with life in a kennel but once outside he enjoys running around "like a rocket". He knows how to sit, enjoys two walks a day, "zoomies" and hiding treats games.

She added: "The sound of tractors and lorries concerns Cecil and can cause him to react, so we are looking for a quiet location for him to live.

"Cecil is a super intelligent boy and he would love it if his new owners could continue to work with him doing activities that help to keep him mentally stimulated.

"Please someone give our Cecil a chance."

- To find out more about Cecil ring 01553 618889 or email receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com.