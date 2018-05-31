Search

Best beers in Norfolk and Suffolk revealed

PUBLISHED: 07:05 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 12 February 2020

Great Yarmouth Brewery Lacons scooped the overall silver award from CAMRA. Pic: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth Brewery Lacons scooped the overall silver award from CAMRA. Pic: Nick Butcher

The best beers in East Anglia have been revealed, with brews from Norfolk and Suffolk among the winners.

Lacons brewery in Great Yarmouth won the overall silver award in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA's) Champion Beer of East Anglia competition.

The brewery scooped the award for its barley wine Audit.

The overall gold and bronze awards were won by Colchester Brewery for its Old King Coel and Brazilian Coffee & Vanilla Porter.

The awards come after more than a year of blind tastings of real draught beers at CAMRA beer festivals around East Anglia.

Judging categories were milds, bitters, golden ales, speciality beers, old ales, stouts, porters and barley wines. The beers were nominated by CAMRA's East Anglia branches and tasting panels.

Other gold award winners in the East Anglia competition included:

The Fat Cat in Norwich for Marmalade Cat in the strong bitters category

The Grain at Alburgh for ThreeOneSix in the golden ales section

Green Jack in Lowestoft for Trawler Boys Best Bitter in the best bitters category

Adnams of Southwold's for Old Ale in the old/strong ales category

Other successful breweries include Norfolk brewers Wolf and Woodforde's.

