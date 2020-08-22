Camping gas and portable fridges sell out as holidaymakers flock to north Norfolk

Calor gas cylinders have been in high demand in north Norfolk due to the staycation boom. Image: Archant Library Archant

Campers and caravanners staying in north Norfolk are facing a gas shortage due to the boom in local holidays.

Campsites have been busy across Norfolk as more people stay in the UK for their holidays rather than travelling abroad. Picture: Getty Images Campsites have been busy across Norfolk as more people stay in the UK for their holidays rather than travelling abroad. Picture: Getty Images

Mike Ashwell, director of the Caravan Accessory Shop in Cromer Road, West Runton, said sales of camping products had been strong in recent weeks as ever more people took their holidays in the UK while the pandemic continued.

But Mr Ashwell said one product that was particularly difficult to source were gas cylinders used by campers and caravanners for cooking, as well as cooling portable fridges.

He said: “Calor gas is the main supplier of gas bottles. Every year it’s a challenge getting enough and this year there’s Covid.

“In the past week we’ve ordered 100 and we’ve had two delivered.

“It’s quite a frustrating situation because we could easily sell 100 a week at this time of year.”

Mr Ashwell said the shop was also now getting supplies from another brand, called Camping Gas.

He said sales had been strong across the board for products used in camping and caravanning - from tent pegs to awnings.

Mr Ashwell said: “It’s been massive. With the weather the way it is and the Covid situation people have got more time for outdoor pursuits.

“Every day’s a busy day at the moment. People aren’t so keen to travel abroad and this is something they can do relatively cheaply rather than going abroad.

“People tend to have a tent they can pop out of the attic and pop up on a campsite, and they’ve got a holiday ready made.”

