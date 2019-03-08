Campaigners announce march through town to save All Hallows

Jaime Larter, 40, who set up 'Save All Hallows!' campaign group. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

Campaigners will meet this weekend in their latest attempt to save the All Hallows Healthcare Trust.

Over the past several weeks, campaigners have fought to keep the vital service open in Lowestoft and Ditchingham, near Bungay.

This Saturday (April 23) 'Save All Hallows' will march through Beccles in their latest public protest.

Head campaigner Jaime Larter, said: “We are going to assemble at the Kings Head and I am going to keep it quite short.

“The intention is to go around, shout and make a lot of noise,” she said.

Mrs Larter said it is more “crucial” than ever to get involved in the campaign, even though 10 providers are interested in the service.

She said: “I think it is more important than ever, we need to keep pushing to save the hospital.”

Supporters are asked to meet out side of the Kings Head hotel, on New Market at 2pm.