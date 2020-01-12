Search

Advanced search

Cold Feet actor slams Greater Anglia over wheelchair facilities in first class

PUBLISHED: 09:19 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 12 January 2020

Ruth Madeley has tweeted about Greater Anglia not providing first class seating for wheelchair users. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor.

Ruth Madeley has tweeted about Greater Anglia not providing first class seating for wheelchair users. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor.

PA Archive/PA Images

A top actor with a disability has attacked Greater Anglia over its failure to provide wheelchair seating areas in first class carriages on its new trains.

The new Greater Anglia intercity train have no first class seating for wheelchair users Pic: Greater Anglia.The new Greater Anglia intercity train have no first class seating for wheelchair users Pic: Greater Anglia.

Ruth Madeley - who starred in Cold Feet and Years and Years and who uses a wheelchair - joined a chorus of disapproval from people, who accused GA of treating wheelchair users as "second-class citizens".

The 32-year-old tweeted: "THIS IS A NEW TRAIN."

Hers was among a number of angry comments on Twitter. Many questioned how wheelchair users could access first class, which has been designed with larger seats and more space, adding there was "no excuse".

Catherine Manning said: "Sort this out!! You've basically said we're 2nd class citizens, don't deserve to travel 1st class with more space. It's not all about a sit down meal! Hardly championing #inclusion are you

@GreaterAngliaPR You should be ashamed of yourself."

Replying on Twiteer, Greater Anglia said the trains met all accessibility regulations, with trains measuring 205m to 300m long requiring three wheelchair spaces, the amount allocated on its intercity trains.

You may also want to watch:

In other parts of the train, larger accessible areas were created for three wheelchairs and seating for friends and family of users so groups could sit together.

The wheelchair area has been located "within sight" of the cafe bar.

In August 2018 Greater Anglia invited a group of disabled passengers to see the new features on the Stadler trains, including a sliding step to bridge the gap between the door and the platform, giving level access and not wait for staff assistance.

Greater Anglia said: "There are no wheelchair spaces in our first class seating area, as on many other non-long distance trains. The main advantage of first class on our new trains are larger seats and more space. We do not have a sit-down meal service in first class.

"The wheelchair area is within sight of the café bar, where staff are often available to help if needed. It's near a large accessible toilet, also designed with the help of disabled passengers and accessibility professionals."

It said it also worked with disability groups on other passenger improvements including use of contrasting colours on grab rails, tactile push buttons and door opening and closing alert sounds.

Most Read

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Riverside hotel and business up for sale for £1.1m

The Sutton Staithe Hotel is up for sale for £1.1m. Picture: The Sutton Staithe Hotel

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

11 secrets to Norwich’s past hidden in plain sight

The stag above the Mango-T, the angel at the Royal Arcade and the George Birch Apothecary tile in the Norwich Lanes Credit: Archant

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cold Feet actor slams Greater Anglia over wheelchair facilities in first class

Ruth Madeley has tweeted about Greater Anglia not providing first class seating for wheelchair users. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor.

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League hammering at Manchester United

Norwich City were well beaten in the Premier League at Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

OPINION: Why Norwich needs a John Lennon statue to welcome visitors

John Lennon, left with other members of The Beatles at the Grosvenor Rooms in Norwich in 1963
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists