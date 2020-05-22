Search

Campaign group to host virtual beer event to save village pub

PUBLISHED: 11:47 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 22 May 2020

Blue Bell pub in the village of Stoke Ferry. Picture: Google

Campaigners have said plans to save their village’s last remaining pub are ongoing despite disruptions brought about by the coronavirus.

The Save The Blue Bell group, which was set up to save the Blue Bell pub in Stoke Ferry after it closed in 2018 due to a lack of trade, is holding virtual events to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

It comes after campaigners said they were “pressing on” with plans, after its owner submitted an appeal against the refusal to turn it into a house.

Stephen Ward, chair of the group, said: “There’s huge community support for the Blue Bell to reopen as more than a pub, with additional services to help villagers.

“We are determined that coronavirus will not defeat us, so we are putting on a range of events to bring people together, have fun and talk about our plans.”

An online beer tasting event, supported by Norfolk’s Wolf Brewery, will take place on Tuesday, June 16 and a wine tasting event will be held in July.

He added: “We are very grateful to the Wolf Brewery for their support and are looking for others who might want to work with us.”

For more on the online beer tasting, visit www.bluebellstokeferry.org

