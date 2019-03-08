Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Campaigners reveal how bid to reopen King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway is progressing

PUBLISHED: 16:41 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 11 March 2019

Hunstanton Railway, August 1969. Picture: Ian Burt

Hunstanton Railway, August 1969. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

Campaigners are set to reveal how their bid to reopen the railway line between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton is progressing.

They will be giving a presentation to West Norfolk councillors on Tuesday, March 12.

No details of the 30-minute presentation have been made public.

So far more than 4,000 people have signed a petition since the campaign was launched in 2017.

More - campaign launched to reopen rail line



Much of the track-bed remains intact. But Network Rail has previously said reopening the line, which closed in 1969, would need “a sound business case”.

The cost of reopening the route, which ran via Wolferton, Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham, is likely to run into millions.

Campaigners claim the line could cut traffic and congestion on the A149 during the summer tourist season.

The presentation is at King’s Lynn Town Hall, during Tuesday night’s regeneration committee meeting which begins at 6pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘The thing in my head is just the next game’ – Transfer rumours won’t distract Canaries starlet

Max Aarons celebrates Norwich City's win over Swansea at Carrow Road on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists