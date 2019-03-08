Campaigners reveal how bid to reopen King’s Lynn to Hunstanton railway is progressing

Hunstanton Railway, August 1969. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Campaigners are set to reveal how their bid to reopen the railway line between King’s Lynn and Hunstanton is progressing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They will be giving a presentation to West Norfolk councillors on Tuesday, March 12.

No details of the 30-minute presentation have been made public.

So far more than 4,000 people have signed a petition since the campaign was launched in 2017.

More - campaign launched to reopen rail line



Much of the track-bed remains intact. But Network Rail has previously said reopening the line, which closed in 1969, would need “a sound business case”.

The cost of reopening the route, which ran via Wolferton, Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham, is likely to run into millions.

Campaigners claim the line could cut traffic and congestion on the A149 during the summer tourist season.

The presentation is at King’s Lynn Town Hall, during Tuesday night’s regeneration committee meeting which begins at 6pm.