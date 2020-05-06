Search

Give them a break! Scheme to reward health workers after pandemic launched

PUBLISHED: 09:29 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 06 May 2020

Nick Dent, who owns The Ship Inn at Mundesley, set up the Care4carers scheme. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

Nick Dent, who owns The Ship Inn at Mundesley, set up the Care4carers scheme. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

ALLY McGILVRAY

The owner of north Norfolk hotel has launched a campaign to give NHS staff and carers a much-needed break once the coronavirus crisis eases.

Nick Dent, who owns The Ship Inn at Mundesley, set up the Care4carers scheme, and is looking for other hoteliers and hospitality partners to join the cause.

Mr Dent said: “We’d love to get enough donations to treat every single frontline carer. By coming together as an industry, with the support of the public, the hospitality industry can reward as many heroes as possible.

“We have the opportunity to become the way for the public to reward the nation’s heroes, and your hotel can be a part of this.”

For every £100 donated to Care4carers by a UK taxpayer, a voucher for £150 will be issued to a carer which they can redeem at hotels taking part across the UK.

Full details of how people in the hospitality sector can get involved can be found here ww.care4thecarers.org, and donations can be made online here www.crowdfunder.co.uk/care4carers.

Topic Tags:

