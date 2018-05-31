Norfolk County Council campaign aims to help people stay home ‘In Good Company’

Norfolk County Council's In Good Company campaign is calling on families to send pictures of rainbows to family members, friends or neighbours living alone to put in their window Picture: Getty Images Archant

Tackling loneliness has never been more important, and to help keep people connected during this difficult time, Norfolk County Council has relaunched its In Good Company campaign.

While the coronavirus pandemic has us all following the government guidelines to stay at home while observing the social distancing guidelines, it has never been more important to reach out to those who might need some company.

The social distancing restrictions are one of the ways in which we are all staying safe, but sadly, it’s taken away that most basic instinct, which is to connect with people face to face. As hard as it is, it is essential that we follow the rules regarding social distancing, for everyone’s sake, and to protect the NHS.

Children across the county have been drawing, painting and creating rainbows to put up in windows as a mark of solidarity – a way of expressing togetherness and support as we reach week six of lockdown. These colourful and inspiring rainbows have been spreading cheer to passers-by and neighbours and now Norfolk County Council, with the relaunch of its In Good Company campaign this week, is calling on families to think about whether there is a family member, friend or neighbour living alone who could do with a rainbow to brighten up their day (and their window).

It’s a great way to tell someone that you’re thinking of them.

Norfolk County Council’'s new online programme of courses from Adult Learning offers something for everyone Picture: Getty Images Norfolk County Council’'s new online programme of courses from Adult Learning offers something for everyone Picture: Getty Images

Find out more and share pictures of your colourful creations on the Norfolk County Council Facebook page to see how far the In Good Company rainbows reach.

Follow Norfolk County Council’s Facebook page @norfolkcc to learn more about the In Good Company campaign, which aims to highlight all of the inspiring work going on across the county to tackle loneliness at this difficult time. There will be regular ideas and top tips to stop you and others from having a lonely day.

Prince's Trust student Kyle Bilverstone with Peter Hunt, a resident at NorseCare's St Nicholas House Care Home in Littlefields before the lockdown Picture: Norfolk County Council Prince's Trust student Kyle Bilverstone with Peter Hunt, a resident at NorseCare's St Nicholas House Care Home in Littlefields before the lockdown Picture: Norfolk County Council

Lockdown learning

Learning something new is great for looking after your own mental wellbeing and with Norfolk County Council’s new online programme of courses from Adult Learning there really is something for everyone!

There are courses to help you feel less isolated, courses that will help you maintain healthy physical and mental health during this time, as well as a whole range of courses to open up your digital world by helping you use things like Whatsapp, email and the internet.

Alongside this exciting new online programme, Norfolk County Council will also be offering a fantastic range of creative arts courses you can access online and some of its vocational skills and qualification programmes have also been transferred to online delivery.

To find out how you can sign up and get involved, click here.

In Good Company heroes

A huge thank you to the students taking part in a personal development course run by Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service, who have spent time writing to residents of a Dereham care home to reassure them in these times of uncertainty.

The students on the 12-week Prince’s Trust Team programme recently completed a community project to fundraise and create a garden for residents of NorseCare’s St Nicholas House Care Home in Littlefields.

Following the social distancing guidance, the course has been running remotely using technology which allows the students to learn together from home. The students decided that because they were no longer able to visit St Nicholas House, they would instead write letters to let the staff and residents know they were thinking of them.

Care home manager Pippa Riches said: “It was a lovely surprise for the residents to receive the letters and to know that the young people were interested in them. It’s just what we needed to lift spirits and brought back fond memories of the times spent together on the garden project.”