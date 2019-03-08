Video

Neighbours express sadness after young man and woman found dead in Norwich

Two people were found dead in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Archant Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Neighbours of two people who were found dead in Norwich have spoken of their sadness after the incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The young man and woman found dead in a property in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Archant The young man and woman found dead in a property in Providence Place, Norwich. Picture: Archant

The 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were discovered in a ground floor flat in Providence Place in Thorpe Hamlet after emergency services were called to the area shortly before 10am on Saturday.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and are not thought to be suspicious.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which are thought to be drug related.

It is understood there had been a party at the house and several other people had been inside.

Two people were found dead at a property in Thorpe Hamlet. Picture: Archant Two people were found dead at a property in Thorpe Hamlet. Picture: Archant

A small child - believed to be the couple's - had also been in the flat and it is understood is now being looked after by relatives.

One close neighbour said she returned to her home a few hours later to discover the "awful" scene.

She said the couple had moved into the ground floor property around Christmas time last year.

"It is just very sad," she said.

Specialist fire crews helped ambulance crews, police officers and a forensics team to gain access to the property where the pair were found. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday the predominantly residential area around Providence Place, off Quebec Road, was quiet with no emergency services presence.