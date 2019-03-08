Neighbours express sadness after young man and woman found dead in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 12:12 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 02 June 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Neighbours of two people who were found dead in Norwich have spoken of their sadness after the incident.
The 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were discovered in a ground floor flat in Providence Place in Thorpe Hamlet after emergency services were called to the area shortly before 10am on Saturday.
The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and are not thought to be suspicious.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, which are thought to be drug related.
It is understood there had been a party at the house and several other people had been inside.
A small child - believed to be the couple's - had also been in the flat and it is understood is now being looked after by relatives.
One close neighbour said she returned to her home a few hours later to discover the "awful" scene.
She said the couple had moved into the ground floor property around Christmas time last year.
"It is just very sad," she said.
Specialist fire crews helped ambulance crews, police officers and a forensics team to gain access to the property where the pair were found. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday the predominantly residential area around Providence Place, off Quebec Road, was quiet with no emergency services presence.
