City community left shaken by unexplained deaths

PUBLISHED: 13:24 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 01 June 2019

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

A quiet cul-de-sac in Norwich has been rocked by two as-yet unexplained deaths.

Camp Grove in Thorpe Hamlet was filled with emergency services on Saturday morning after two people were found dead.

Police, ambulance crews and specialist fire service vehicles from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the property in Providence Place shortly before 10am to investigate the deaths, with a forensics team also in attendance.

Residents said the area was generally quiet and trouble-free.

One woman, who has lived in the cul-de-sac off Quebec Road for 12 years, said she had been out between around 8am and 10am and returned to find the area flooded with emergency services vehicles.

She said: "It is nice around here, it is quiet. We have never had any problems, apart from when England played in the World Cup and the bookies on the corner got done over."

Another resident, who has lived close to nearby St Matthew's Church for 20 years, said: "There are a few new people who have moved in round there. They are alright to me and my husband but at night time they scream and shout."

A resident from a neighbouring block in Providence Place said: "I didn't want to put my dog out as people were outside shouting.

"There have been people coming and going at certain points from the block, but there has not been a lot of trouble recently."

One Providence Place resident said there had been some police activity in the area a few weeks previously but he was not aware what had happened on that occasion.

He added: "We all click around here. Those of us who know each other look after each other."

Two men who witnessed the flurry of emergency services activity from Quebec Road said a critical care crew had also attended the scene.

One added: "A woman came down earlier and was screaming the place down."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

