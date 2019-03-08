Football tournament in memory of 23-year-old who died last month

Hewett Old Boys FC (red shirts) in action at the FDC at Bowthorpe in a five-a-side football tournament in memory of their teammate Callum Speck. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Team mates of a 23-year-old footballer who took his own life last month have taken to the pitch for a tournament in his honour.

Hewett Old Boys FC organised the charity football tournament in memory of team mate Callum Speck, who died in hospital in Norwich after being found at his home in Norwich.

The five-a-side event was raising money for mental health charity Mind, with an auction following the matches to fundraise for the 23-year-old's family.

Organiser Callum Wiley said the event had been a huge success, with one Barcelona shirt selling for more than £400 in the charity auction.

He said: "We all feel very proud of how today went. The turn out was better than we could have imagined and I put that down to how popular Callum was. Mental health is an issue we can all relate to and that came through."