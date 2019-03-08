Campaign to support family of 23-year-old Norwich footballer who died in hospital

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family Speck family

Money is being raised to support the family of a popular 23-year-old Norwich footballer who died in hospital.

Callum Speck died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Sunday, May 19 after he was found at his home address on Scarlet Road.

Mr Speck, who worked as a personal banker, and played for Hewett Old Boys FC.

An online crowdfunding campaign has now been launched to raise £1,500 to fund a "getaway" for his family.

A post on the crowdfunding page reads: "As many of you are aware, his mum, Michelle Speck is a full time carer to Gabriella, Callum's younger sister who has cerebral palsy.

"This means family holidays abroad aren't always easy, however there are many beautiful locations locally where they could go to spend some time together to grieve as a family alone.

"So I have decided to attempt to raise as much money as possible to make this happen for the Speck family as they deserve this now more than ever."

An inquest into Mr Speck's death opened in Norwich on May 22. His medical cause of death was recorded as multiple organ failure and hypoxic brain injury due to hanging.

His mother Michelle is rasing money for the charity Mental Health Foundation in memory of her son.

In a touching Facebook post, she said: "Let's face it, mental health is just as severe as cancer and disabilities, it's just it's easier to hide.

"Life is hard and life is relentless so if we need to see a doctor and admit 'yeah I can't handle life' let's not see it as a failure let's see it as a normality."

Paying tribute, Mr Speck's former club, Hewett Old Boys FC, said on Twitter: "Not only did he leave his mark on the pitch as an outstanding player but also off as a kind hearted loving lad. We love you Specky."

The public has been invited to join the funeral service taking place at Earlham Crematorium on June 6 at 11.45am, with the wake taking place at the Britannia Gardens pub on Heigham Street.

The family has asked those attending to wear orange - Mr Speck's favourite colour - and for flowers to be sent to Earlham Cremotarium.

- The Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123

- To donate to the crowdfunding campaign, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elliebeales-callumspeck?utm_term=6AwZB5mjk