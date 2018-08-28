Search

Business rallies round to help youngster battling a brain tumour go on holiday

PUBLISHED: 17:23 30 January 2019

Callum Doe was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December, now a Norwich business is holding a fund-raising day in a bid to help him and his family enjoy a weekend away. Picture: Doe Family

Callum Doe was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December, now a Norwich business is holding a fund-raising day in a bid to help him and his family enjoy a weekend away. Picture: Doe Family

Archant

A Norwich business is holding a fund-raising day in a bid to help a youngster battling a brain tumour enjoy a family holiday.

Callum Doe, from Diss, was diagnosed with a brain tumour on Christmas Eve.

The 12-year-old and his family were due to go on family holiday to Spain later this year but due to the youngster’s treatment he will no longer be able to fly.

However, after hearing about the youngster’s situation, a Norwich business has stepped in to help Callum and his family get away for the weekend.

On Saturday, February 9, The BodyCentre Ltd. Accident Repair and Vehicle Refinishing Specialists in Concorde Road Norwich are hosting a charity drive through car wash in aid of Callum and his family.

An all-day event, the day will feature food trucks, live music, a display of high-end sports cars and a professional valet service which will see people be able to have their car fully serviced inside and out as well as enjoy a bite to eat for as little as £15.

Sam Elwin, the workshop manager who is helping to organise the event, said he heard about Callum’s situation through a friend.

He said: “After hearing Callum’s story and about all the operations and treatment he is having to go through I wanted to come up with an event to raise some money for him and his family.

“When I suggested the idea to everyone here, they immediately jumped on board and everyone even all the office staff are giving up their free time to come and do the event,” he said.

Commenting on his respect for the youngster, Mr Elwin added: “Callum is very strong, he is upbeat and very confident and he’s going to fight this as best he can.”

Michelle Doe, Callum’s mum, who along with Callum and the rest of the family are hoping to attend the fund-raiser, said she had been humbled by the business’ gesture.

She said: “We are incredibly humbled that strangers, people we don’t know are doing this,” she said.

Full details of the event which will take place from 10am-4pm on February 9 can by found via The Bodycentre’s Facebook page.

