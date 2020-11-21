Search

Advanced search

Poll

Calls for blanket 20mph speed limit on majority of Norwich’s roads

PUBLISHED: 11:29 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 21 November 2020

Green Party councillor Ben Price and his son Louis, three, campaigning for 20mph speed limits in Norwich. Picture: Ben Price

Green Party councillor Ben Price and his son Louis, three, campaigning for 20mph speed limits in Norwich. Picture: Ben Price

Ben Price

Calls for a blanket 20mph speed limit on the majority of the city’s roads will be debated by councillors this week.

Mike Stonard,Norwich City Council's cabinet member for transport Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMike Stonard,Norwich City Council's cabinet member for transport Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The reduced limit already applies to every road inside Norwich’s inner ring road, however, the wheels could be put into motion on extending this.

A motion tabled by the Green group at City Hall is calling on the council to lobby the county council to introduce a blanket 20mph limit for the vast majority of roads within the outer ring road as well.

Ben Price, councillor for the Thorpe Hamlet ward, who is tabling the motion, said: “A blanket 20mph speed limit will give uniformity and take pressure off drivers. But it will also be greatly beneficial to safety and to the environment.

“It would help traffic flow as if people are travelling slowly there would be less queueing at lights which would do wonders for emissions as there would be fewer cars idling.”

You may also want to watch:

The motion does not call for 20mph to be installed on every road, with Mr Price saying it had intentionally been “left open” to leave transport planners room for manoeuvre - but also to make intentions clear.

He said: “Some roads that have plenty of segregation between motorists and cyclists and big wide pavements are more suited to 30mph, roads like the Newmarket Road.

“However, I’ve been banging on about this in my ward for ages. There are quite a few roads in Thorpe Hamlet that have narrow pavements and a heavy flow of pedestrians that are 30mph. As a father of two young children I worry for their safety.”

However, Mike Stonard, the Labour cabinet member for transport at City Hall said that while he supported the notion of 20mph limits in principle, the motion “lacks ambition and is poorly worded”.

He said: “As a group and a council we have made every road in the city centre 20mph and we are very proud of that. We are working on how best to respond to this motion, but I think it is lacking in ambition and is clumsy.

“I do not see why we shouldn’t be looking at bringing in 20mph on residential roads beyond the outer ring road, but across the whole city area.”

The motion will be debated by full council on Tuesday evening.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are supermarkets doing enough to monitor customer numbers and stop the spread of coronavirus?

Supermarkets Sainsbury's, Aldi, Tesco, Waitrose and East of England Co-Op. Picture: Lauren De Boise/Victoria Pertusa/Sarah Ravencroft/Google Streetview

Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs

The store has supported Shop Reepham with funding with brand new canvas bags with a map to independent stores across the town. Picture: Co-op

Woman’s body was found at home by husband, inquest told

Brumstead Road in Stalham. Picture: Google

Man accused of breaking order not to shout and swear at other people

The Costessey village sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pioneering shop opens up to offer cheaper family items

Judy Dow, head of philanthropy at the Norfolk Community Foundation, and Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, at the Burrell shop in Thetford. Photo: Gary Donnison