Campaigners call for better transport links at Sheringham Station

Published: 10:39 AM May 4, 2021

Campaigners David Hurdle and James Thomson are calling for better bus and train links in north Norfolk. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY - Credit: ALLY McGILVRAY

People calling for better transport links have said after four years of campaigning, connection times between buses and trains at Sheringham Station are still lacking.

But transport providers say they are constantly working together to improve links and the station is one stop in a wider network of interconnecting services.

James Thomson, from Holt and David Hurdle, from Sheringham, have been lobbying rail and bus providers for better-integrated transport at Sheringham Station since 2017.

Their most recent analysis of Greater Anglia and Sanders Coaches timetables found that of the 664 possible connections a week, just 1 in 15 has a "good connection time" of between 5 -15 minutes.

Viewing the ideal connection time as 10 minutes, the pair deemed any time window less than five minutes to be "insecure" and any window longer than 15-minutes to be too long.

They noted that while there had been "minor, occasional improvements" they felt the not enough had changed since they started their campaign.

Mr Thomson and Mr Hurdle said they wanted "all parties to work together and get as many good connections as possible once and for all."

They said: "Attractive and convenient public transport is essential not least for enticing people back onto public transport post-pandemic and working towards a decarbonised future”.

Charles Sanders, managing director of Sanders Coaches. Picture: Mark Bullimore. - Credit: Archant

In response to the criticisms, Charles Sanders, managing director of Sanders Coaches said Mr Hurdle and Mr Thomson's report read as if his company had "no interest in making improvements."

He said his operations were built around school movements as they provided the income to support rural buses and Sheringham was one stop in a wider North Norfolk network.

Mr Sanders said he would retain a dialogue with all those interested in transport links but his "core business income [had] to be protected as without it all rural bus transport will be at risk."

Sheringham station. Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said it worked closely with Sanders Coaches, Norfolk County Council, North Norfolk District Council and Bittern Line Community Rail partnership to make sure rail and bus services connected.

They said: “Sanders work hard to make the connections as smooth as possible and we will continue to work with them to deliver a good service to passengers, further improving onward journey links to make them as convenient as possible.”