Supermarket 'champion' wins community award

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:47 PM February 26, 2021   
Callie Skelton was among three 'Covid community heroes' named by Dereham Carnival. The Tesco Dereham employee also received an award from Dereham Lions Club for her work.

Callie Skelton was among three 'Covid community heroes' named by Dereham Carnival. The Tesco Dereham employee also received an award from Dereham Lions Club for her work.

An employee from Tesco's Dereham superstore was one of three people named Covid community heroes by Dereham Carnival committee. 

Callie Skelton, 34, and the two other winners, Neil Hardingham and Karen Scott Bardell, were each given £100 for the award.

Ms Skelton, who is the Tesco branch's 'community champion' and also received an award from Dereham Lions Club for her charitable work, said: "It's great to be able to help the community and I was overwhelmed with the award. It's meant so much to me to read what people have said about it online.

"I've been working closely with the food bank, packing boxes and distributing thank you gifts to the Royal Mail, fire stations, teachers and other essential workers. We also made advent calendars that go to schools and we have a charity book stall that raises money for good causes." 

The carnival committee also made donations the following causes: £1,000 to NARS, £500 to Fred Nicholson School, £250 to Dereham Hockey Club, £250 to the Salvation Army and £77 to the Poppy Appeal.  

Dereham News

