New scheme launched to support fishing industry

Lowestoft fishing boats in the harbour. © Archant 2013

A new scheme has been launched to help support the fishing industry in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Lowestoft fishing boats in the harbour.

Call4Fish – an initiative that provides practical support to the fishing industry across the country – has unveiled a scheme specifically to help those in the East of England during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

Helping to reconnect customers with suppliers, to rebuild the supply chain and protect jobs, it also ensures customers can safely purchase high-quality sustainable fish and shellfish caught by British boats.

Local authorities in Norfolk and Suffolk and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership are working in partnership with Call4Fish and have launched Call4Fish (East) to support the fishing industry from Kings Lynn to Felixstowe.

Call4Fish (East) will provide a range of services and work alongside local organisations who have a direct stake in supporting their communities.

This local knowledge and expertise will help to deliver a co-ordinated approach that can help protect jobs and ensure fishermen can go to sea.

Gerry Skews, director of Waveney Valley Smokehouse, said: “We have seen significant business growth since being part of the Call4Fish initiative.

“While we expected interest across Norfolk and Suffolk, we have been surprised by the response right across the country.”

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the Call4Fish programme, helping to connect customers with suppliers and rebuild the supply chain whilst protecting jobs across Norfolk.

“This will help aide the recovery of an important and historic sector to Norfolk’s economy from Covid19, and also ensures residents can purchase with confidence safe, high quality fish and shellfish caught by our local fishing industry.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for economic development at East Suffolk Council, said: “We are delighted that there are already 10 regional fish and shellfish suppliers registered with Call4Fish (East) who offer collection and direct delivery services across Norfolk and Suffolk.

“We expect the network to grow, bringing further benefits to the local area.”

Businesses in the fishing industry wishing to be part of the Call4Fish (East) initiative can sign up by email at call4fisheast@gmail.com

Supplier listings are free, with a simple registration process.

The public can find lists of suppliers and how to place an order from local Suffolk and Norfolk suppliers at www.call4fish.com