Search

Advanced search

New scheme launched to support fishing industry

PUBLISHED: 10:17 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 26 June 2020

Lowestoft fishing boats in the harbour.

Lowestoft fishing boats in the harbour.

© Archant 2013

A new scheme has been launched to help support the fishing industry in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Lowestoft fishing boats in the harbour.Lowestoft fishing boats in the harbour.

Call4Fish – an initiative that provides practical support to the fishing industry across the country – has unveiled a scheme specifically to help those in the East of England during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

Helping to reconnect customers with suppliers, to rebuild the supply chain and protect jobs, it also ensures customers can safely purchase high-quality sustainable fish and shellfish caught by British boats.

Local authorities in Norfolk and Suffolk and the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership are working in partnership with Call4Fish and have launched Call4Fish (East) to support the fishing industry from Kings Lynn to Felixstowe.

Call4Fish (East) will provide a range of services and work alongside local organisations who have a direct stake in supporting their communities.

This local knowledge and expertise will help to deliver a co-ordinated approach that can help protect jobs and ensure fishermen can go to sea.

Gerry Skews, director of Waveney Valley Smokehouse, said: “We have seen significant business growth since being part of the Call4Fish initiative.

You may also want to watch:

“While we expected interest across Norfolk and Suffolk, we have been surprised by the response right across the country.”

Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for growing the economy, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the Call4Fish programme, helping to connect customers with suppliers and rebuild the supply chain whilst protecting jobs across Norfolk.

“This will help aide the recovery of an important and historic sector to Norfolk’s economy from Covid19, and also ensures residents can purchase with confidence safe, high quality fish and shellfish caught by our local fishing industry.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for economic development at East Suffolk Council, said: “We are delighted that there are already 10 regional fish and shellfish suppliers registered with Call4Fish (East) who offer collection and direct delivery services across Norfolk and Suffolk.

“We expect the network to grow, bringing further benefits to the local area.”

Businesses in the fishing industry wishing to be part of the Call4Fish (East) initiative can sign up by email at call4fisheast@gmail.com

Supplier listings are free, with a simple registration process.

The public can find lists of suppliers and how to place an order from local Suffolk and Norfolk suppliers at www.call4fish.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Teenager arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife

Police are appealing after a racially aggravated assault in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske