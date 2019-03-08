Summer solstice festival searching for volunteers

From left, Matthew Bayfield, Charlotte McGuiness, Genevieve Christie, Wayne Hemingway, Andy Greenacre and Claire Whittenbury at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The First Light Festival are looking for more than 150 volunteers to help with the 24-hour event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free non-stop summer solstice festival, which covers various arts, science and music will take place on June 22 and run until noon the following day.

Thousands are expected to head down to South Beach, in Lowestoft for the all-night family festival.

According to organisers, different roles such as working on the information stand, running activities and being a steward are up for grabs.

Wayne Hemingway, who specialises in the regeneration of towns said: “Lowestoft is obviously in, and continues to go through, difficult times because of loss of industry and things, so the idea was to see what we could bring along to activate it.”

To take part of the event, visit firstlightlowestoft.com/take-part

The event will have live music, late-night DJ sets, talks on astronomy, poetry as well as short films and art.