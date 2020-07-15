Call for volunteers at local charity

Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney committee of the MND Association.

People are being urged to apply for volunteer roles at a Norfolk charity.

Volunteers are needed at the Norfolk, Norwich and Waveney Branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The charity is looking for a general branch secretary, a membership secretary and an open meeting secretary.

Sue Heal, volunteer committee member, newsletter and website editor and local campaigns contact, said: “The branch committee will always be on hand to answer questions, offer support and to help new volunteers feel at home and confident and the outgoing secretary can be contacted if there are specific queries.”

The charity would also be grateful for any donations through a recently launched JustGiving fundraising page.

To apply for roles contact Liz Cooper, the local area support coordinator, on 01604 800620 or via email at liz.cooper@mndassociation.org.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mnda-nor-wave