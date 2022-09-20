The winners of the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021 - Credit: Matt Brasnett

There is one month left to get your nominations in for this year’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2022.

Launched last month, the awards are ready to receive your nominations for the region's best and brightest in our communities.

And to mark an entire decade of the awards, some new categories have been introduced to extend the net of recognition.

The annual celebration highlights unseen acts of kindness, bravery, and selflessness that make our communities so special and those who deserve recognition - but who do not always get it.

Hopkins Homes are sponsoring the awards once again and promise that it will be an unforgettable event highlighting courage and exceptional community spirit.

Lee Barnard, its group managing director, and said: “We are extremely proud to be the headline sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.

“As a local company, we take enormous pride in what we do, the legacies we create and the positive contributions we make to the communities in our area.

“It is a real honour to be involved in these awards.”

Winners will receive a trophy, certificate, and a bottle of champagne (under 18s will receive a gift), as well as tickets to the Norwich Theatre pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk courtesy of Norwich Theatre.

Nominations can be made at starsofnorfolk.co.uk. Entries will close on Sunday, October 16. Finalists will be announced on Saturday, November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP. All finalists will be invited to a special afternoon event at Norwich Cathedral on Thursday, December 1.

This year's categories are:

Animal Hero of the Year, sponsored by Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Carer of the Year, sponsored by Norwich Evening News

Charity Hero of the Year, sponsored by K Foley Ltd trading as McDonald’s

Education Hero of the Year, sponsored by Step Teachers

Lifetime Commitment to the Community Award, sponsored by Norwich Theatre

NHS and Emergency Services Personnel of the Year, sponsored by LOCALiQ

Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year, sponsored by Superbowl UK Norwich

Team/Community Group of the Year, sponsored by Stephenson Smart

Unsung Community Hero of the Year, sponsored by the Eastern Daily Press

Young Person of the Year, sponsored by Old Buckenham Airshow

Non-entry categories:

Judges' Special Award, sponsored by Norwich Cathedral

Overall Star of Norfolk and Waveney, sponsored by Hopkins Homes

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards 2021 at edp24.co.uk/stars and fill in the entry form online at starsofnorfolk.co.uk to nominate your stars.

