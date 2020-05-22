Search

Advanced search

Opinions split over public toilets reopening

PUBLISHED: 16:05 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 22 May 2020

The public toilet in Beach Road, Wells, is one of those the district council is planning to reopen on May 22. Inset, North Norfolk District Council Leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Google StreetView/NNDC

The public toilet in Beach Road, Wells, is one of those the district council is planning to reopen on May 22. Inset, North Norfolk District Council Leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Google StreetView/NNDC

Archant

Opinions are divided over whether public toilets in Norfolk closed during the coronavirus lockdown should now be reopened.

The public toilet in Beach Road, Wells, is one of those the district council is planning to reopen on May 22. Inset, North Norfolk District Council Leader Sarah Butikofer. Picture: Google StreetViewThe public toilet in Beach Road, Wells, is one of those the district council is planning to reopen on May 22. Inset, North Norfolk District Council Leader Sarah Butikofer. Picture: Google StreetView

While some local councils such as Broadland and Norwich have closed all their public loos, toilets in other areas including King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, are all open.

Other councils are taking a gradual approach, with public toilets in North Norfolk and Great Yarmouth now opening some of their seaside loos, but keeping other shut.

In a survey on this newspaper’s website, around 63pc of respondents said they thought all toilets should be reopened, while 37pc were not in favour.

Francesca Stevens, from Cambridge, found herself caught out by a shut toilet on a visit to Wells on May 19.

Sarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDCSarah Butikofer. Picture: NNDC

The 71-year-old said she thought it was discriminatory to women to keep the toilets closed.

She said: “I was desperate and I thought it was pretty awful of them, in fact we couldn’t believe it.

You may also want to watch:

“Where were we supposed to go? My husband was all right, he peed against a wall but I could not very well pull down my trousers could I?”

MORE: Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Phil Graham, from Holt, said it made sense to reopen the toilets. He said: “If this doesn’t happen then there will be human waste everywhere and surely that will be more damaging.

“As long as the cleaners can wear masks and gloves and are able to keep safe I’m sure it’s the best solution.”

But others took a different view. One reader commented on the quiz post: “Under guidelines they would need to be cleaned after every use, and the cleaner would need a new pair of gloves and possibly mask every time they do so. Where is the money coming from to pay for this person and PPE? Do you expect the councils to buy all the PPE although we have a shortage for NHS and care staff?”

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said they were looking at reopening the rest of their toilets “in accordance with government guidance”.

The spokesman said: “Apart from people being able to enjoy the beach and countryside, there are few facilities - beyond key food retail businesses - such as cafes, pubs and restaurants, open for business at this time.

“In this respect, NNDC supports the objectives of ‘protect ourselves, protect Norfolk’ position in continuing to encourage people to stay at home for all but non-essential purposes and taking socially-distanced exercise and outdoor time.”

A Norwich City Council spokesman said their toilets would be reopened “on a case-by-case basis and in line with government guidance”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Key role and millions of pounds for Norfolk for coronavirus testing and tracing

Norfolk has been handed a key role over coronavirus test and tracing. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police image shows aftermath of crash which closed A11 for three hours

The A11 was closed for three hours near Mildenhall after a crash involving a car and lorry. Picture: NSRAPT

Pensioner’s death prompts change in lorry driver training

Dudley Howe was killed after being hit by a lorry on Station Road, Attleborough, in October 2017. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Howe's family/Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Research Park continues the fight against COVID-19

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ikea to reopen 19 stores – but family groups not allowed in

Ikea in Norwich is one of 19 stores to reopen. Pic: Archant
Drive 24